Cleveland’s Oscar Mercado rounds first base after collecting his first major league hit in the fifth inning Saturday. (David Maxwell/Getty Images)

When Trey Mancini golfed a knee-high change-up just over the left field wall for a home run in Saturday’s fourth inning between the Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Indians, it was the first hit for either side.

That it was their only hit goes a long way toward explaining their 4-1 loss at Progressive Field, with breakout starter John Means not at his best but keeping the Orioles close enough for a comeback that simply never came.

[Box score: Indians 4, Orioles 1]

The last time the Orioles were held to just one hit was Sept. 12, 2018, in a 10-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics.

Both Means and Cleveland’s Adam Plutko turned over the opposing lineup without allowing a hit before hitting bumps in the fourth inning. Mancini’s home run came with two outs to put the Orioles ahead 1-0.

Means’s trouble in his half of the fourth was a bit more significant. Carlos Santana broke up his no-hit bid with a double off the wall that center fielder Stevie Wilkerson got a bad read on. Four pitches later, Means hung a curveball to cleanup hitter Jordan Luplow for a two-run home run.

Rookie Oscar Mercado’s first big league hit was a double in the fifth, and he scored on a single by Francisco Lindor to extend Cleveland’s lead to 3-1. Means then allowed a single and issued a walk to load the bases but got out of a tense moment when Rio Ruiz started a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning.

Means allowed three earned runs in five innings, making it the worst start of his highflying major league career, even if half of the Orioles’ rotation would count such a day as a success.

The Orioles threatened only once more after Means and Plutko gave way to their respective bullpens. After two scoreless innings of relief from Paul Fry, Joey Rickard reached on a two-out error in the eighth. Pinch hitter Renato Nunez walked on four pitches to put the tying run on base, but Jonathan Villar struck out on three pitches to end the threat.

Miguel Castro took over in the eighth and promptly allowed a home run to Santana to account for the final margin.