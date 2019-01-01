The California sky that masters the art form of the sunset huffily scheduled its first of the year for 4:54 p.m. Pasadena time Tuesday, too early for Urban Meyer to ride off into it. The departing Ohio State coach settled for his most widely cherished knack, that of winning.

He came to rest at 83-9 in seven seasons in Columbus, and 187-32 in 17 seasons at four universities, with a win that looked obvious and formulaic from early on until a burst of half-intrigue near the end. No. 6 Ohio State beat No. 9 Washington, 28-23, in the Rose Bowl, which spent its 105th edition with its usual bounty of hues, from the cloudless blue sky to the Buckeyes’ scarlet jerseys to the Huskies’ purple pants.

Some 91,853 looked on in temperatures in the 50s that pass as “cold” here, with the scarlet half of the crowd seeing off a coach who hailed from their state and matched their insatiability. He gave the win-rich program one more national championship (2014), two College Football Playoff appearances, three more Big Ten titles, five more bowl wins in seven appearances (with the only two losses to Clemson) and seven wins in seven tries against Michigan, which provides them a clear enjoyment of untold depth.

Now the 54-year-old coach with the third-highest winning percentage in the game’s 149-year history, behind only Knute Rockne and Frank Leahy, prepared to bow out after seven years in the merciless tempest with the hope his own tempest of headaches might ebb. He spent his closing Buckeye day in a place Ohio State had appeared 15 times but he had never coached — in the sunshine, sunset and early darkness the Rose Bowl has provided typically since 1902. In his customary white pullover and eternal headphones, he watched the team he and his staff had recruited so voraciously prove a degree faster than the Huskies at just about every turn. The Buckeyes’ speed seemed to compensate for whatever inconveniences arose, with some of cornerback Jeffrey Okudah’s plays an emblem.

Washington’s 58th-ranked offense never looked like too much trouble even with a window-dressing flurry at the end as the Pac-12 champions slid to 10-4, and Ohio State’s oft-troubled defense never had all that much fret as the Big Ten champions closed at 13-1. That latter unit suffered none of the indignities that marked its 49-20 gashing at Purdue on Oct. 20 or its 52-51 hyperventilation over Maryland on Nov. 17.

Form held, and suspense never came.

If the game matched Ohio State’s offense, No. 2 nationally and No. 11 in yards per play, against Washington’s defense, No. 10 in both those categories, then Ohio State’s offense befit the era by showcasing more options. By the time Heisman Trophy finalist Dwayne Haskins found K.J. Hill up the left side of the field with a pretty 34-yard pass to set up a third-quarter touchdown, the Ohio State throng’s cheers sounded more appreciative than urgent.

After all, their team led 28-3, and their offense had collected drives of 77, 75, 57 and 80 yards, with the 57-yard one a particular gem coming in the last 60 seconds before halftime.

In a country where non-playoff bowl games often hinge upon which side happens to possess the greater incentive, Ohio State had brought west plenty of that. It wished to honor its coach in a season he began at home on a three-game suspension after an investigation into his handling of domestic-violence charges against an assistant. Meyer had left Bowling Green in the 9-3 season of 2002 with a loss to Toledo, had left Utah in the 12-0 season of 2004 with a Fiesta Bowl rout of Pittsburgh, and had left Florida in the sagging season of 2010 — after national titles in 2006 and 2008 — with an Outback Bowl win over Penn State.

Now his last set of Buckeyes wished to cap the astonishing 62-39 win over Michigan on Nov. 24 in Meyer’s last home game with a performance that wouldn’t jumble up the feelings. They did so with a sharpness often lovely to behold.

They went 77 yards in 11 plays to open the scoring on Haskins’s fake to Mike Weber followed by a fine throw over a lunging linebacker arm to Parris Campbell for a 12-yard touchdown into the purple end zone. They went 75 yards in 10 plays with a 32-yard corner route to Terry McLaurin helping set up a third-down, 19-yard touchdown pass from Haskins to Johnnie Dixon, pretty much lonely near the goal line with a safety trying to scramble into the photo. Most expertly, they went 57 yards in five plays in that minute before halftime, with Haskins throwing to four different people along the way, including Rashod Berry for a one-yard touchdown.

As the football caused few palpitations, the usual Rose Bowl show persisted, the one with the last sunlight holding on over the San Gabriel Mountains until the sunset came with 11:30 still left. Meyer coached, hands on hips or knees, turning to bark instructions now and then, jogging to follow long gains, his various postures familiar after 17 seasons with four programs had shoved him squarely into the elite and to one foreseeable win in a Rose Bowl.