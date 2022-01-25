Ferrari’s car collided with another vehicle, left the road, rolled and landed in a ditch, according to the state patrol report. The 20-year-old Ferrari, the NCAA champion in the 197-pound weight class last year, was airlifted to the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with head and leg injuries.
The 23-year-old Rodriguez was taken to Stillwater Medical Center with arm, leg and head injuries. The other driver, 56-year-old Valenda McKee of Ripley, Oklahoma, was not injured, according to the report.
A.J. Ferrari Sr., said in a Facebook post that his son is fortunate.
“It looks like a miracle that he didn’t have anything broken or any long term head issues,” the father wrote. “He has fluid in his lungs that is affecting his oxygen levels and some bad bruising with some internal bleeding, so they are keeping him here.”
Ferrari has signed a name, image and likeness deal with World Wrestling Entertainment as part of its ‘Next In Line’ program. He won the 2018 Junior Folkstyle National Championship, earned a bronze medal representing the United States at the 2018 Cadet Freestyle World Championships. He was U.S. Junior National Champion in 2020.
In 2021, Rodriguez was All-Big 12 in indoor and outdoor track and a second-team All-America outdoor performer.
