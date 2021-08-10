Cycling New Zealand, the sport’s domestic governing body, on Tuesday described Podmore on its social media accounts as a “much loved and respected rider.”
The organization noted that many are “understandably devastated” and, without elaboration, urged people to seek help for mental health if needed.
“Be kind to each other and take care of each other,” the statement said.
The Olympic committee said it has begun offering support to athletes and staff on the country’s Olympic team.
