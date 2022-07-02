Olympiad wins Stephen Foster to earn Breeders' Cup berth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Late favorite Olympiad surged past Caddo River entering the final turn and pulled away in the stretch to win the $750,000 Stephen Foster by 2 1/4 lengths over Americanrevolution on Saturday at Churchill Downs and automatically qualify for this fall’s Breeders’ Cup Classic.

The Bill Mott-trained bay colt improved to 5-0 as a 4-year-old in the Grade II event, one of several “Win and You’re In” qualifiers for the season-ending championships Breeders’ Cup Championships on Nov. 4-5 at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky. The 3-2 choice broke strong from the No. 3 post to stay close to early pacesetter Caddo River along with 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Mandaloun through the far turn before breaking clear.