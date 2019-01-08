FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2016, file photo, United States’ swimmer Michael Phelps reacts after the men’s 100-meter butterfly final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Phelps is picking up more hardware _ this time for what he’s been doing outside the pool. The Boston-based Ruderman Family Foundation, a leading voice in calling for more opportunities for the disabled, says the Olympic champion is the recipient of its fifth annual Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion. The foundation tells The Associated Press it picked the world’s most-decorated swimmer of all time to recognize his advocacy for people with disabilities and “his own journey with mental health.” (Michael Sohn, File/Associated Press)

BOSTON — Michael Phelps is picking up more hardware — this time for what he’s been doing outside the pool.

The Boston-based Ruderman Family Foundation, a leading voice in calling for more opportunities for the disabled, says the 33-year-old Olympic champion is the recipient of its fifth annual Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion.

The foundation tells The Associated Press it picked the world’s most decorated swimmer of all time Tuesday to recognize his advocacy for people with disabilities and “his own journey with mental health.”

Phelps has gone public about his struggles with depression and thoughts of suicide.

Since retiring from competition after the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, he’s been working to help people overcome the dark chapters in their lives.

