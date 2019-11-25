The four-time Olympian lost to Michel Trottier — 1,501 votes to 1,419— in the Marc-Aurele-Fortin district.
The 52-year-old Surin was on the Canadian team that won the 4x100 meter relay at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Since retiring from track and field in 2002, he has worked as a businessman, speaker and head of a foundation that promotes healthy living for youngsters.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD