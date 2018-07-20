Bahamas Shaunae Miller-Uibo, left, races ahead Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain, right, during the women’s 400m race of the IAAF Diamond League Athletics meeting at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco, Friday, July 20, 2018. (Claude Paris/Associated Press)

MONACO — Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenya smashed the 3,000-meter steeplechase world record by more than eight seconds in 8 minutes 44.32 seconds at the Herculis Diamond League meeting on Friday.

Chepkoech improved the previous mark of 8:52.78 set by Ruth Jebet of Bahrain two years ago in Paris.

Courtney Frerichs was a distant runner-up, crossing the finish line in 9:00.85 to break the American record.

Earlier, Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas set a world-leading time of 48.97 seconds to win the 400 meters.

Miller-Uibo, who set the previous fastest time in the world this year of 49.52 in Eugene in May, came off the final turn with a small lead over 20-year-old Bahrain runner Salwa Eid Naser and held over the final section to set a new meet record in the Principality.

Naser, who won the past four Diamond League meetings in Oslo, Stockholm, Paris, and Lausanne, finished second in 49.08, her new personal best.

American Shakima Wimbley was third.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.