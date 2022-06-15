Olympic champ Wlodarczyk out for season after chasing thief

Placeholder while article actions load

The three-time Olympic gold medalist from Poland wrote on Instagram that she “totally severed” a thigh muscle during the incident last week, but remains intent on competing at the 2024 Paris Games.

WARSAW, Poland — Olympic hammer champion Anita Wlodarczyk will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for a thigh injury she sustained while chasing a thief trying to break into her car.

She had posted a photo on Twitter on Friday flexing her musles in front of her car, writing that she had chased down a thief who tried to break into the vehicle and turned the person over to the police — but that she had been injured in the process.