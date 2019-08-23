FILE - In this June 30, 2019, file photo, United States’ Christian Coleman wins the men’s 100-meter race at the Prefontaine Classic IAAF Diamond League athletics meet in Stanford, Calif. Olympic gold-medal sprint contender Christian Coleman could be subject to an anti-doping sanction for missing drug tests, The Associated Press has learned. Two people familiar with Coleman’s case told AP the sprinter faces a case involving three “whereabouts failures” over a 12-month period, which can be treated as a positive test. The people did not want their names used because cases are considered confidential. (Jeff Chiu, File/Associated Press)

PARIS — Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson says American star Christian Coleman’s case of missed doping tests can teach athletes to be more responsible.

Thompson, the women’s 2016 Olympic gold medalist over 100 and 200 meters, says reports this week of Coleman missing three drug tests within 12 months “has opened a lot of us athletes’ eyes.”

Athletes must notify anti-doping authorities of their whereabouts for testing without notice each day.

Coleman, the world’s fastest man this year, risks being banned from the world championships starting next month in Qatar and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking in Paris ahead of a Diamond League meeting, Jamaica’s Thompson says: “I think it is a learning lesson for us to be more responsible.”

Noah Lyles, whose 200-meter rivalry with Coleman has been a track highlight this season, says the reports left him “shocked. You never expect to hear that from anybody, really.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.