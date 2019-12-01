Italy’s Paris was knocked out of the leader’s box into the runner-up spot and there was another tie for third place.

Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria and Mauro Caviezel of Switzerland clocked the same time, trailing the winner by 0.49.

Mayer’s sixth career World Cup win was his first in super-G for almost three years, though the Austrian later took gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Thomas Dressen followed his downhill win over Paris earlier in the weekend with a 10th place Sunday to complete his first race meeting after a one-year injury absence.

