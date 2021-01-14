The AIU cited a section in the World Anti-Doping Code that covers “conduct which subverts the doping control process.”
The code gives one example as “altering identification numbers on a doping control form during testing.”
Rollins-McNeal is the fourth fastest woman in history in her event. She clocked 12.26 seconds at the U.S. national championships.
