The 32-year-old Chris Knierim said his passion for skating had waned while injuries had mounted, and that forced him to consider his future. He also said he’s been dealing with depression and is receiving treatment for it.
The 28-year-old Alexa Knierim did not say who she was considering for a new partner, but her husband said he plans to be part of her coaching team going forward.
