“I’m taking some time to rest and I’m sure I’ll be ready to bounce back in no time,” Wilson said in a post Sunday, which included a picture from her hospital bed as well as a video from her ISL teammates.
The 27-year-old swimmer was part of a powerhouse Australian women’s team that competed at the Tokyo Games. She won a gold medal in the 4x100-meter freestyle and picked up a bronze in the 4x200 free relay.
At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Wilson collected a gold and a silver in the relays.
In the ISL, she’s a member of the LA Current. The team competed this past weekend in Naples.
“Even though I am double-vaccinated and took the right precaution set in place through the ISL, I have managed to fall to this virus,” she said. “It’s been a crazy few months and I believe being run down physically and mentally may have made me more susceptible.”
She added: “I feel extremely unlucky but I do believe this is a huge wake-up call. Covid is a serious thing and when it comes it hits very hard. I’d be stupid not to say I wasn’t scared.”
___
More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports