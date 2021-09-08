Olympic bronze medalist Yaroslava Mahuchikh placed second at 2.03, and silver medalist Nicola McDermott peaked at 2.01.
It was the first time a women’s high jump podium all cleared 2.01 since the Diamond League launched in 2010.
The event was the high point of an innovative start to the two-day finals meeting, which features all 32 track and field disciplines for men and women.
Zurich’s historic Opera House was the backdrop for seven events on a sun-bathed evening at a temporary lakeside site downtown.
Other winners Wednesday included an American double in shot put for Olympic champion Ryan Crouser, at a meet record 22.67 meters, and Maggie Ewen with her season-best 19.41.
Thursday’s action is more like a traditional storied Weltklasse meeting at the city’s Letzigrund track and soccer stadium.
