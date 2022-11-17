Olympic ice dance champion Gorshkov dies at 76

MOSCOW — Alexander Gorshkov, who won the first ice dance gold medal at the 1976 Olympics and later became a leading official in Russian figure skating, has died. He was 76.
Pakhomova’s and Gorshkov’s Olympic win started a dynasty, with six of the next eight ice dance gold medals through 2006 awarded to skaters representing the Soviet Union, and later the post-Soviet Unified Team and Russia.
Gorshkov later became an official at the International Skating Union and was president of the Russian federation from 2010 until his death.
