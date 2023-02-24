Olympic ice dancers Hawayek and Baker withdraw from worlds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Olympic ice dancers Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean Luc Baker withdrew Friday from figure skating’s world championships as they continue to prioritize “their healing and mental health.”
They had petitioned for a spot at the world championships, where they were eighth last year.
Three-time world medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates, fresh off a fourth national title, will lead the U.S. contingent when worlds begins March 20. Caroline Green and Michael Parsons also will compete in ice dance for the Americans.
___
