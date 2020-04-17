“The postponement of the Olympic Games thwarts my watertight plan, which had already been drawn up years ago: to give everything once more at the Games, and then start a new chapter,” Timmers said in a message relayed by the Flemish swimming federation.
“In other words, I will not participate in the postponed (Olympics) in Tokyo in 2021,” he said. “It is a shame, but I am happy with it because I want to make my own choices and this was a well-considered decision.”
Timmers hopes to compete in the European Championships in August if the event is not scrapped and wants to take part in the International Swimming League in the autumn.
“My farewell is therefore only planned within seven months,” he said. “And then it is time to train, and for a new chapter.”
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.