Olympic sailor from Tunisia, aged 17, dies in training

Olympic sailor Eya Guezguez of Tunisia has died in a training incident, the IOC announced on Monday. She was 17.
Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, said he was shocked by the news.
“She was an inspiring talent and role model for her athletes’ generation,” Bach said.
“Eya Guezguez’s participation at Tokyo 2020 alongside her twin sister Sarra will continue to motivate girls everywhere. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the Olympic community in Tunisia.”
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports