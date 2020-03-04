The verdict follows a lengthy legal battle that was partially delayed because Bahrain’s track federation stopped funding Jebet’s defense.
A disciplinary panel said Jebet offered contradictory explanations of how the EPO entered her system.
The verdict says she claimed she was injected by a person “variously described by her as her husband or boyfriend” and that she said on different occasions that she had thought the substance was either vitamins or painkillers.
She also suggested that her former physiotherapist had misled her about the substance, though the panel found her allegations against him “somewhat bizarre” and “pregnant with unresolved questions.”
Jebet can appeal the decision to the Court of Arbritation for Sport.
