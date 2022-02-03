“This is an incredible moment for Kylie, her family and the Iowa wrestling program,” Chun said. “She is the complete package -- competitively, socially, academically -- and the perfect ambassador for the university and this program. We continue to make history in Iowa City. The work doesn’t stop for me or for Kylie with this commitment. This is only the beginning for her and Iowa women’s wrestling.”
Welker will train Iowa City and compete unattached in 2022-23. The Hawkeyes are the first Power 5 school to start a women’s wrestling program and will begin competing in 2023-24.