Venues in Beijing and Zhangjiakou are now set to have invited spectators but Alpine skiing and sliding sports in Yanqing will go ahead without fans.
Invited spectators will be drawn from “international friends residing in China’s mainland, members of diplomatic missions and marketing partners,” organizers said in a presentation to the IOC.
School children, local residents and “winter sports enthusiasts” are also targets to attend events.
“The spectator base will be as extensive and diversified as possible,” organizers said.
Limited numbers of accredited people at the Olympics, including sports officials and media who are living in closed-off bubbles separate from the Chinese public, will also attend events.
