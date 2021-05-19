“Current and former Team USA members often feel unprotected by the institution because there are no outlets for them to use to express themselves free from retaliation,” the council wrote. “These findings are deeply concerning and are in direct opposition to a sincere commitment to empowering athlete expression, particularly those from historically silenced, marginalized, or minoritized groups.”
The report included both long-term recommendations and others that could be implemented at upcoming team trials and the Tokyo Games later this summer. The short-term proposals included a moment of silence to recognize victims of police brutality, clothing featuring the phrase “Black Lives Matter,” and space on athletes’ badges for names of victims of police brutality.
While the council’s recommendations have not been acted upon, the USOPC offered initial backing on issues that could further tension between the U.S. and the International Olympic Committee regarding demonstration and protest. The IOC has clung to upholding Rule 50 of the Olympic charter, which prohibits any political demonstrations, while specifically citing “Black Lives Matter” apparel as a political statement. The USOPC, at the urging of the Athletes Advisory Council, previously said it would allow demonstrations at Olympic trials.
“The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic community is growing stronger through the recommendations of the Team USA Council on Racial and Social Justice,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a written statement. “Bringing these thoughtful recommendations to life in actionable ways will have a real impact, and I look forward to advancing this important work.”
Among its long-term recommendations, the council said U.S. athletes require more protection from the USOPC and individual sport governing bodies when reporting discrimination or abuse. The council called on the USOPC to create a program separate from, but parallel to, SafeSport for athletes to report issues.
“We want to conclude our set of recommendations with one that is at the core of many of the previous ones: the need to be more intentional in protecting athletes, particularly those from historically silenced, underrepresented, marginalized or minoritized populations, from retaliation and other harmful practices that represent barriers to athlete expression and advocacy,” the council wrote. “The Council’s survey reveals that 58 percent of Team USA respondents answered: ‘I felt the minimum was done,” or “I felt completely unsupported, unprotected, and devalued after reporting.’ The Council maintains that one athlete feeling these ways is too many.”
Among other initiatives, the council also recommended “mandatory diversity trainings for athletes, coaches, USOPC representatives, and NGB staff that address topics such as systemic racism, social injustice, bias, and/or microaggressions” that would be required at least twice a year.
It also called on the USOPC to provide public-facing awareness, included a “living exhibit” of athletes’ contributions to social justice and programming, such as podcasts or a lecture series, for athletes to “address issues they are facing and/or ideas on how to improve the organizational structure as it pertains to the experiences of historically silenced, underrepresented, marginalized or minoritized populations.”