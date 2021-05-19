“We want to conclude our set of recommendations with one that is at the core of many of the previous ones: the need to be more intentional in protecting athletes, particularly those from historically silenced, underrepresented, marginalized or minoritized populations, from retaliation and other harmful practices that represent barriers to athlete expression and advocacy,” the council wrote. “The Council’s survey reveals that 58 percent of Team USA respondents answered: ‘I felt the minimum was done,” or “I felt completely unsupported, unprotected, and devalued after reporting.’ The Council maintains that one athlete feeling these ways is too many.”