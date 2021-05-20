Aliphine Tuliamuk measures her life out in increments rarely exceeding about three hours. She won the marathon at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials in just more than two hours 27 minutes. She structures her training days ahead of this summer’s Tokyo Olympics so that she can breastfeed her four-month-old daughter, Zoe, between her morning run, her massage, her weight-training session and her afternoon run. As best she can recall, she has managed to never be away from Zoe for more than three hours at any time.