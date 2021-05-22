Biles’s performance wasn’t error-free, but she cruised to the all-around title with a score of 58.400, more than a full point ahead of the runner-up. Her leotard featured a goat on the back, emblematic of her status in this sport because of the gulf that exists between her and the competition — even when she makes mistakes. Biles has won the all-around title in every meet she has entered since 2013. At the U.S. Classic, she had the top scores on vault, beam and floor, and she still has time to reach her peak form as the delayed Tokyo Olympics approach.