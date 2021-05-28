A lower state of alert in five prefectures also will be extended into the second half of June.
As the Games have drawn closer, Japanese citizens have rallied against the Games. In a poll released May 18, 83 percent of Japanese people opposed holding the Games. This week, the Asahi Shimbun, one of Japan’s most influential newspapers and a sponsor of the Tokyo Olympics, published he an editorial headlined, “Prime Minister Suga, please call off the Olympics this summer.”
On Thursday, Japan Doctors Union Chairman Naoto Ueyama warned that the Games could create an “Olympic strain” of the coronavirus. He echoed the Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association, who earlier this month voiced their recommendation to cancel the Games in an open letter to Suga.
“It is dangerous to hold the Olympics here in Tokyo this July,” Ueyama said.
Just 2.3 percent of Japan’s 125 million population is fully vaccinated, giving it one of the lowest rates among developed countries.
The International Olympic Committee, motivated by enormous financial stakes, has remained steadfast it will hold the Tokyo 2020 Olympics one year after the pandemic postponed them. On Thursday, IOC President Thomas Bach called Tokyo the most prepared Olympic host in the history of the event and told athletes, “Come with full confidence to Tokyo and get ready.”
Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control issued a travel advisory telling Americans not to travel to Japan because of “a high level of covid-19 in the country.”
The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on Japan’s economy, and its dining and travel industries have been particularly hard hit by social distancing measures. Japan’s unemployment rate rose to 2.8 percent in April, up 0.2 percent from the previous month. There have been 1,500 company closures since the start of the pandemic, according to Teikoku Databank, a credit research firm.