She and Sweat needed to finish third or better if they hoped to pass Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil, who won the next-to-last Olympic qualifier last week in Sochi, for the second and final spot on the team that will represent the United States in the Tokyo Olympics. Walsh Jennings and Sweat had occupied second place in the standings since 2019, but they failed to reach the main 32-team draw.
“Not this time,” Walsh Jennings said. “It’s a really hard day for us, so I think we’ll feel the pain.”
That pain has been physical in a year in which Walsh Jennings had her sixth shoulder surgery and went through qualifying rounds with three different partners. Sweat, a Rio Olympian with Lauren Fendrick, underwent a knee procedure last year.
With Misty May-Treanor, Walsh Jennings won gold medals in 2004, 2008 and 2012, with a bronze in Rio in 2016, over her 21-year career. In Rio, Walsh Jennings teamed with April Ross who, along with Alix Klineman, makes up the top U.S. team for Tokyo.