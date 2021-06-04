McNeal is the reigning 100-meter hurdles Olympic champion. She is tied for the fourth-fastest time in women’s 100-meter hurdle history (12.26), and became the world champion in the event two months after setting the mark in 2013, racing under her maiden name, Brianna Rollins.
The Athletics Integrity Unit charged her with “tampering within the results management process” in issuing the ban, which backdates to last August and runs until August 2024. The AIU, a Monaco-based anti-doping organization, did not publish details on the case, citing confidentiality reasons.
The AIU in January handed McNeal a provisional suspension, which temporarily barred her from competition before Friday’s decision.
That followed a previous suspension by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which banned the hurdler from the 2017 world championships after she missed three drug tests the previous year.
McNeal’s first strike came four months before the 2016 Olympic Games, when she missed a test that April. The next two came a month after she won the gold medal in Rio de Janeiro, where she led the first sweep by American women in any event and the first by any country in the history of the 100-meter hurdles. That September, she missed two tests, first while traveling for a parade in her honor in her Florida hometown, then again when she attended a White House reception for the Olympic team. She failed to update drug testers on her whereabouts on both occasions, her second and third offenses in a 12-month period.
The American Arbitration Association, which ruled on that case, expressed sympathy for McNeal at the time, given the circumstances surrounding two of her three missed tests.
“This is a difficult case because it involves the imposition of a serious penalty on a brilliant athlete who is not charged or suspected of using banned substances of any kind,” it said. “Respondent is justly admired. Respondent won an Olympic Gold medal during the months in question. She has never previously been charged with an Anti-Doping Rule violation. She successfully submitted to in-competition tests eight times and out-of-competition tests eight times during 2016.”
McNeal last raced in the High Performance Invitational in Fort Worth last July, where she recorded the event’s third-best time in the women’s 100-meter dash (11.22) and sixth-best in the 60-meter dash (7.41).