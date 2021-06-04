McNeal’s first strike came four months before the 2016 Olympic Games, when she missed a test that April. The next two came a month after she won the gold medal in Rio de Janeiro, where she led the first sweep by American women in any event and the first by any country in the history of the 100-meter hurdles. That September, she missed two tests, first while traveling for a parade in her honor in her Florida hometown, then again when she attended a White House reception for the Olympic team. She failed to update drug testers on her whereabouts on both occasions, her second and third offenses in a 12-month period.