Eight other finalists already have said they will not be playing in the Olympics or have suffered injuries since the list was released in March, including the Lakers’ James and Anthony Davis (who was hobbled by a groin injury against the Suns); the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown (who suffered a wrist injury near the end of the regular season and is out at least three months); the Hornets’ Gordon Hayward (who sprained his foot in April); the Rockets’ John Wall (the injury-plagued star whose season ended early because of a hamstring tweak); the Pacers’ Myles Turner (who suffered a season-ending toe injury in April); the Pelicans’ Zion Williamson (who fractured his left ring finger in early May); and the Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson (who had surgery on his broken foot in late March).