Biles fell on bars and floor two weeks ago at the U.S. Classic, her first competition since 2019, but on Friday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, she avoided those major miscues. Biles stepped out of bounds three times during her floor routine — the result of having too much power on already difficult skills — but she stuck her first pass, a super high triple-twisting double tuck. Biles capped her evening with a 14.650 on floor to secure more than a two-point lead over runner-up Sunisa Lee. Biles had the highest score in three of Friday’s four events, all except bars — where she was second.