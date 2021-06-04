Biles fell on bars and floor two weeks ago at the U.S. Classic, her first competition since 2019, but on Friday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, she avoided those major miscues. Biles stepped out of bounds three times during her floor routine — the result of having too much power on already difficult skills — but she stuck her first pass, a super high triple-twisting double tuck. Biles capped her evening with a 14.650 on floor to secure more than a two-point lead over Sunisa Lee. Biles had the highest score in three of Friday’s four events, all except bars — where she was second.
“Tonight I feel like it was really good,” Biles said. “It was definitely better than Classic. … Floor could have been a little bit better. I need to control my adrenaline going into my passes, but I’m not mad at today’s meet at all.”
Biles did not perform her new Yurchenko double pike, the hardest vault in the world, after unveiling the skill two weeks ago. She instead competed her other two vaults: the Cheng, a Yurchenko with a half-turn during the back handspring onto the vault, then a front flip with 1½ twists off the table; as well as an Amanar, which is a Yurchenko with a 2½ twist. Biles stuck her first vault for a 15.800 — not far off what she scored with the double pike that has garnered so much attention.
Surrounding Biles, and the massive spotlight that follows each of her routines and every breathtaking skill, are a few dozen gymnasts competing this week, hoping they can boost their chances of making the Olympic team. Lee and Jordan Chiles, in second and third, climbed ahead of their peers with strong all-around performances that keep them on track to earn a trip to Tokyo.
The top eight gymnasts in the all-around after the competition concludes Sunday automatically qualify for the Olympic trials, which will be held in St. Louis this month. (The selection committee can add additional athletes to the field.) After that two-day competition, four gymnasts will be named to the U.S. team, and two more can travel to Tokyo as individuals. Those additional athletes can perform on each event and in the all-around, but their scores would not count in the team competition.
Determining the serious Olympic contenders has been particularly difficult this year, given the lack of competition in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some gymnasts expected to be in the mix for Tokyo also have had injuries, including Lee, who has dealt with ankle issues but competed all four events Friday for the first time since October 2019.
Lee finished second to Biles at U.S. nationals in 2019 and earned two individual medals at the world championships later that year (silver on floor and bronze on bars). She excels on bars, and on Friday she performed a difficult routine to earn a personal-best 15.300, the top score of the evening.
“My bar routine was something that I’m super proud of and it just felt amazing, like so surreal,” Lee said. “... I feel like people kind of doubted that I would be able to make the bar routine.”
Chiles has pushed herself into a similar position, which becomes more secure with each consistent performance. Chiles was second to Biles at the U.S. Classic, and she replicated those solid routines Friday. Chiles hasn’t been part of a world championships team, and at 2019 nationals she placed sixth. But Chiles, a 20-year-old who trains alongside Biles, has surged into the Olympic picture thanks to a breakout season.
With the Olympic trials approaching, “this meet is really, really important,” Chiles said. “I just wanted to show that I can stay consistent.”
Chiles made a few minor mistakes Friday but still posted a 56.900. She started her beam routine with a wobble on her tumbling series, but she regrouped and finished without any more trouble — another sign of how much she has improved.
“Definitely years ago, I wouldn’t have been able to do that,” Chiles said. “Probably would have been wobbling here and there throughout the rest of the routine.”
Jade Carey, who sits in fourth at 55.450, already has mathematically clinched a spot in the Olympic Games as an individual through the apparatus World Cup series. She has indicated that she might still aim for a place on the four-member U.S. team. If she is part of the team, the U.S. squad would forgo that individual spot in Tokyo and could only send five gymnasts.
The World Cup series gave Carey the opportunity to earn an Olympic berth without relying on her performance at the trials or the decision of the selection committee. That seemed like a logical path for Carey, who finished seventh at 2019 nationals but has standout routines on vault and floor. This year, however, she has shown significant progress on bars and beam, making her a candidate to emerge as one of the country’s top four all-around gymnasts.
