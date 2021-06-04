After the first day of competition at Dickies Arena, Stanford’s Brody Malone (86.250) leads in the all-around. He had one of the top four scores on five of six events — an optimal profile to be a key contributor to an Olympic team. He stuck his vault to earn a 14.700, tied for the highest score of the competition, and his all-around tally was more than two full points ahead Yul Moldauer and Brandon Briones, who are tied for second.
Six-time U.S. champion and two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak fell on the parallel bars and committed mistakes on other events, leaving him in seventh place with an 82.450 total. He did earn the opening night’s best score on the high bar (14.750). Mikulak had not competed since he won the American Cup in March 2020, and he still has time — the second day of competition is Saturday and at the Olympic trials later this month — to claim a spot.
Previously, larger Olympic teams left room for gymnasts with who excel in just one or two events. A six-man U.S. team captured medals in 2004 and 2008, and in both of those team finals, three gymnasts performed on no more than two events each. In 2016, with the squad trimmed to five, each gymnast competed in at least three events in the final. Tokyo will require even more from each athlete.
“It is more important to have at least five events that are solid,” said Shane Wiskus, who sits in fourth. “ … But we’ve known about this for the entire quad, now over four years, so I’ve definitely been training my all-around to make sure it’s at its best and just making sure that my weak points are minimized and I can go up on any event and provide a score for Team USA.”
Brett McClure, the U.S. men’s high performance director, said before this week’s competition began that solid all-arounders will be critical.
“It's a big deal to have four guys go up there for three scores count to ensure that we do get to finals, because you're not going to finish on the podium if you're not in the team final,” McClure said. “So really that is going to be a priority.”
Since 2014, when the U.S. men’s team finished third at the world championships, the Americans haven’t earned a team medal at that stage. (And the U.S. hasn’t won a team medal at the Olympics since 2008.) At the Rio Games and in each of the world championships held since then, perennial powers Russia, China and Japan have claimed the top three spots.
A radical overhaul in philosophy could involve the U.S. men’s program deciding to maximize medal potential in individual events, rather than filling the team with all-arounders in search of an elusive team medal. But the U.S. has traditionally focused on the team competition and that will probably continue.
The U.S. may still bring an individual event specialist to the Games by way of an additional quota spot the team hopes to earn. Four men are competing in Brazil this weekend at the Pan American Championships, and if an American finishes in the top two of the all-around competition, the U.S. will earn that extra spot. This gymnast would be chosen by the selection committee, and his scores would not count toward the team total.
At the U.S. Championships, Stephen Nedoroscik shined on the pommel horse with a 15.100, the best score of the evening. Alec Yoder followed close behind with a 15.000, and both could be candidates for a potential individual spot. The pair finished nearly a full point ahead of the third-best score. Gage Dyer equaled the best vault score with a 14.700 and had the second-best floor score with a 14.550.
The conflict between this competition and the Pan American Championships prompted a change in the Olympic selection procedure. Previously, scores from U.S. Championships and the Olympic trials were considered. This year, only the trials are part of official selection process.
“We can’t really leave them out in the cold,” Akash Modi said of the gymnasts competing in Brazil. Gymnasts like Modi, who were part of the 2019 world championships squad, which earned a team spot in Tokyo, were not eligible to earn another spot via the Pan American Championships.
So gymnasts must adjust to the new procedure. Rather than competing a total of four times over the course of a month, the athletes will now rely on the two-day Olympic trials that begin June 24. The top finisher will automatically make the team for Tokyo. If the runner-up finishes in the top three on at least three events, he will also automatically earn a spot. The other two gymnasts will be selected by a committee. With fewer routines part of the process, a single mistake carries greater weight.
“A lot of strategies before would have been, ‘We’ll do three days of consistent routines and then if they go really well, I’ll do one day of my really hard routines,’ ” said Modi, who resides in fifth place. “But now you’ve got to change that strategy and say, 'Huh, should I do the really, say, big vaults or those connected releases on high bar at Olympic trials?’ ”
Mikulak was the only gymnast in the field of 33 at the U.S. Championships with Olympic experience. (Modi was an alternate in 2016.) Many athletes had their training uprooted by the coronavirus pandemic, and there has been a lull in international competitions. That has led to a battle for Olympic spots that McClure called “more wide open than probably it has ever been.” This weekend’s competition serves as the final tuneup opportunity before the trials and another chance for gymnasts to separate themselves from their peers.
“It’s a good feeling because that’s what sports is about,” Moldauer said. “It’s about who can come and perform and show off all the work. I think it’s exciting. It gives the younger guys hope. It gives the older guys the chance to really show why they should be on the team.”