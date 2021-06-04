Mikulak was the only gymnast in the field of 33 at the U.S. Championships with Olympic experience. (Modi was an alternate in 2016.) Many athletes had their training uprooted by the coronavirus pandemic, and there has been a lull in international competitions. That has led to a battle for Olympic spots that McClure called “more wide open than probably it has ever been.” This weekend’s competition serves as the final tuneup opportunity before the trials and another chance for gymnasts to separate themselves from their peers.