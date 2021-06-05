“Coming out here today, I never expected I would run 10.6, and I think that’s a good thing because there was no pressure. I just wanted to get one run in before national championships, and that’s what I was looking forward to,” Fraser-Pryce told reporters after the race. “I’m at a loss for words because 10.6 has been a dream, a goal. I’ve been working so hard, been so patient and to see it finally unfold, I’m just ecstatic.”