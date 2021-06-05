The two-time Olympic champion ran the 100 in 10.63 seconds at a national trials warmup event in Kingston, giving her the fastest time in 33 years and the fourth best in history. Griffith Joyner set the three fastest times (10.49, 10.61 and 10.62) in 1988.
“Coming out here today, I never expected I would run 10.6, and I think that’s a good thing because there was no pressure. I just wanted to get one run in before national championships, and that’s what I was looking forward to,” Fraser-Pryce told reporters after the race. “I’m at a loss for words because 10.6 has been a dream, a goal. I’ve been working so hard, been so patient and to see it finally unfold, I’m just ecstatic.”
Fraser-Pryce previously held the world’s third-fastest time this year (10.84), behind countrywoman Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.78) and American star Sha’Carri Richardson, whom some considered an Olympic favorite after she ran a 10.72 in April.
Fraser-Pryce, the 100-meter champion at the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games, won bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. On Saturday, she took sole possession of the Jamaican record that she had shared with Thompson-Herah (10.70).
Her accomplishment comes four years after the birth of her first child, a milestone that was accompanied by questions about her career. Fraser-Pryce missed the 100-meter final of the 2017 world championships, then won the event in Doha, Qatar, two years later, earning her eighth of nine world championship gold medals.
Richardson and American Carmelita Jeter, whom Fraser-Pryce also surpassed Saturday, acknowledged her performance on social media.
Jeter, who ran a 10.64 in 2009, sits behind Griffith Joyner and Fraser-Pryce on the all-time list. Richardson topped Fraser-Pryce during a Diamond League race in May, although both were defeated by Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith. The trio is expected to contend for gold in Tokyo amid a group of challengers that includes Ivorian Marie-Josée Ta Lou and American Javianne Oliver.