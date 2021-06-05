In addition to the four-man team, the United States can send another athlete to Tokyo. Paul Juda finished second Friday at the Pan American Championships, which gave the U.S. squad an additional quota spot at the Olympics. The athlete selected to fill that role can compete on all six events as usual and earn individual medals, but he will not take part in the team competition. U.S. high performance director Brett McClure said earlier in the week that “the plus-one spot is really focused on medal potential.” An athlete who excels in one or two events — not the desired profile for a member of the four-man team — could fit well in this role.