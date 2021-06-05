Malone hadn’t competed at this meet since 2017 — before he enrolled at Stanford University — but at this year’s event in Fort Worth, he emerged as a front-runner to earn a spot on the team heading to Tokyo. Malone, a 21-year-old native of Summerville, Ga., won the NCAA all-around title this year, and his surge continued with top-three scores in three events Saturday.
“Brody, hands down, that kid’s the future,” said Sam Mikulak, a six-time national all-around champion who finished third Saturday. “I’m just this old guy trying to keep up with him now. I’m just glad that there’s someone to fill my shoes when I’m gone and overstep me right now.”
Malone led after the first night of competition, but he opened Saturday on the parallel bars, where he struggled. He rebounded with an excellent performance on the high bar that earned him a 15.050. That was the best high bar score of the meet, but Mikulak won thanks to a higher two-day total. After that rotation, Malone remained in control.
“The nerves were definitely there coming into tonight,” Malone said. “P-bars was definitely a rough start, but I think it was the kick in the butt I needed to focus back in and finish out the rest of the meet.”
Malone, with a 170.700 all-around total, had nearly a three-point edge on runner-up Yul Moldauer (167.950), who has competed at the world championships three times and earned a bronze medal on the floor in 2017. Only eight-tenths of a point separated the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers. Mikulak was third, and Brandon Briones of Stanford placed fourth and was in the top five on the floor, rings, vault and high bar.
“You want it to be close,” Moldauer said. “You want to feel nervous. You want to feel that close battle. Tonight, it really showed the guys what they’re capable of.”
The gymnasts competed on all six events twice, on Thursday and Saturday, with their cumulative scores determining placement. The competition format mirrors what they will experience later this month at the Olympic trials, their final chance to prove they belong in Tokyo.
Mikulak entered the second day of competition in seventh place. He hadn’t competed in more than a year, and he said afterward that he struggled with nerves and fatigue. He had hoped to refresh his mind-set before Saturday’s competition, and he delivered an improved performance. He fell on the pommel horse, but he bettered his Day 1 scores on every other event. He capped his performance with an excellent high bar routine and a stuck dismount. He won the event title and climbed into third in the all-around.
“The whole day I just had this mind-set where I’m not going to beat myself up about anything,” Mikulak said. “I was able to accept: ‘Hey, you are where you are. You’re in shape. You made the changes from Thursday that you need. Even if it still doesn’t go well, this is the best you can do.’ ”
Mikulak, 28, has been part of the past two U.S. Olympic teams and was the only Olympian in the field at the U.S. championships. At the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, the U.S. team was packed with experience on that stage; three of five gymnasts competed at the previous Olympics, and the other two had been alternates. If Mikulak has a strong showing at the Olympic trials and heads to Tokyo, he will be joined by others whose emergence at this level has come much more recently.
Shane Wiskus, who was fourth after the first night, began Saturday with a strong floor routine and entered the final rotation in second. But he had significant trouble on his final event, falling three times on the high bar and dropping to ninth.
In addition to the four-man team, the United States can send another athlete to Tokyo. Paul Juda finished second Friday at the Pan American Championships, which gave the U.S. squad an additional quota spot at the Olympics. The athlete selected to fill that role can compete on all six events as usual and earn individual medals, but he will not take part in the team competition. U.S. high performance director Brett McClure said earlier in the week that “the plus-one spot is really focused on medal potential.” An athlete who excels in one or two events — not the desired profile for a member of the four-man team — could fit well in this role.
Stephen Nedoroscik, who only competed on the pommel horse in Fort Worth, will vie for that spot, and he helped his cause by claiming the national title. He scored a 15.100 on both nights for a combined score of 30.200; the only gymnast who pressed him was Alec Yoder, another candidate for the specialist spot, with a 30.050.
The competition for that individual Tokyo berth also includes Eddie Penev and Gage Dyer, who had strong performances on their best events, vault and floor, across both nights of competition. Alex Diab won the rings title to position himself as a contender, too.