The United States also can send two athletes to the Games to compete as individuals; those gymnasts will perform on every event and can earn medals, but they are not part of the team competition. Riley McCusker made a strong case as a candidate to earn one of those spots with an exceptional performance on the bars across both days of competition. McCusker suffered an ankle injury at the U.S. Classic, so she didn’t compete in any other events in Fort Worth. She finished second to Lee on the event via her two-day total, but Sunday she scored a 15.100, the best mark of the day on the bars and an indication that she has the potential to make the event final in Tokyo.