“It goes to show you, you really don’t need most of that stuff,” Frazier said (via ESPN). Gone were the trappings of MLB, such as video and computer analysis. “It’s baseball at the end of the day. You play for your country. You play for pride. We didn’t hit on the field. We just hit in the batting cage — until our hands bled, to be honest with you. So we brought it back to [our] youth days. Hit it. It doesn’t matter who’s throwing. Next guy up in line. And it really does go to show you guys, honestly, that guys really don’t need video. All we need is a bat and a ball and a glove and the determination to be the best player you can be.”
Frazier went 4 for 4 with a solo homer, an RBI double and two singles, stealing a base for good measure.
“He’s a guy that has kind of cemented the team. He’s the keystone,” Manager Mike Scioscia said.
Among the 26 players competing to make the final roster of 24 are several well-known former major leaguers. Former all-stars Matt Kemp, Edwin Jackson and David Robertson are on the roster at the moment. Kemp did not play in the past four games for the Americans; Jackson was the winning pitcher Saturday; and Robertson earned a save. Adam Jones is a possibility for the team but did not compete in qualifying because he is playing professionally in Japan.
Eddy Alvarez is hoping to become the sixth athlete to medal in both the Winter and Summer Games. The former infielder won silver in short-track speedskating in 2014 and played for the Miami Marlins last season.
Baseball and softball have not made an Olympic Games appearance since the International Olympic Committee voted, 54-50, against including the sports after the 2008 Beijing Games, partly because MLB does not allow its players to participate.
A rule change allows a host nation to propose additional sports, and baseball and softball are popular in Japan. The sports will not be part of the 2024 Paris Olympics but could return for 2028 in Los Angeles. The U.S. team has won one gold medal (in 2000) and two bronze (in 1996 and 2008) in the five Olympics in which baseball has been played.
“I wish everybody could understand,” Frazier told reporters (via the New York Times). “When you get an opportunity to play for the United States of America — or whatever country you’re with — you got to take that opportunity and run with it because you’re going to look back on your career and say: ‘You know what? That’s probably the most fun I’ve ever had to playing baseball.’ And it really is.”
In addition to the United States and Japan, Israel, Mexico and South Korea have qualified for the six-team bracket in Tokyo, with Venezuela getting another opportunity at a last-chance tournament later this month.