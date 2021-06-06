“It goes to show you, you really don’t need most of that stuff,” Frazier said (via ESPN). Gone were the trappings of MLB, such as video and computer analysis. “It’s baseball at the end of the day. You play for your country. You play for pride. We didn’t hit on the field. We just hit in the batting cage — until our hands bled, to be honest with you. So we brought it back to [our] youth days. Hit it. It doesn’t matter who’s throwing. Next guy up in line. And it really does go to show you guys, honestly, that guys really don’t need video. All we need is a bat and a ball and a glove and the determination to be the best player you can be.”