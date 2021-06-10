“Let this be a lesson to all misogynistic perverts in sport and their boot lickers,” she wrote. “You can no longer exploit young women and girls, body shame or medically gaslight them and then expect them to represent you so you can earn your annual bonus. Time’s UP.”
The Australian Olympic Committee has not commented on her statements.
She shared the tweet on Instagram and added, “Putting this on the feed for emphasis. Make them pervs quake in fear from the number of people supporting a statement that threatens their existence.”
Although it was not clear to whom she referred, she had tweeted on Nov. 30, 2020, about “a person that works at swimming making me feel uncomfortable the way they stare at me in my togs” and alleged that the person “possibly” had been promoted.
Sign up for our Tokyo Olympics newsletter to get a daily viewing guide and highlights from the Games
The next day, she tweeted that she had gotten results. “Woah guys this may have worked. Next time you have a weirdo stare at your t ——s and your complaints fall on deaf ears, try tweeting about it. I didn’t even say where they worked so good on that workplace for immediately knowing it’s their s---ness. Did they recognize my complaint because they already had it on file?”
She went on to tweet about body shaming and not having her problems with endometriosis and adenomyosis taken seriously.
“What’s worse, body shaming a person that’s extremely fit by telling them they’re fat, or telling a person you don’t care if they’ve had 2 surgeries in a year and are probs infertile, they don’t deserve more help — let’s get a poll going.”
Swimming Australia said at the time that it had tried to contact Groves. “Swimming Australia reached out to Maddie in December 2020 to inquire about a tweet sent by her that referenced potential abuse by someone connected with swimming,” it said in a statement to ABC Australia last year. “Maddie declined to provide further information nor do we have any previous complaints on record from Maddie. All allegations concerning child abuse or sexual misconduct are taken seriously by Swimming Australia. We consider the welfare, safety and well-being of children and young people as paramount, and we have a duty to make inquiries to uphold the standards of our sport.”
Although she will not swim in Adelaide, she plans to continue competing. “I’m so grateful to feel so supported in this decision,” she wrote on Instagram. “I feel very relieved and I’m looking forward to racing at some other competitions later in the year (yeah sorry/not sorry, you haven’t got rid of me just yet!)."