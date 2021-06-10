Swimming Australia said at the time that it had tried to contact Groves. “Swimming Australia reached out to Maddie in December 2020 to inquire about a tweet sent by her that referenced potential abuse by someone connected with swimming,” it said in a statement to ABC Australia last year. “Maddie declined to provide further information nor do we have any previous complaints on record from Maddie. All allegations concerning child abuse or sexual misconduct are taken seriously by Swimming Australia. We consider the welfare, safety and well-being of children and young people as paramount, and we have a duty to make inquiries to uphold the standards of our sport.”