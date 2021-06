After won 33 swimming medals in at the Rio Olympics — more than three times any other country and including 16 golds — the United States is aiming to put together another juggernaut team for Tokyo. Some names will be familiar; others will be looking to launch their way to Olympic stardom. Among the notable events will be the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle, which will be contested for the first time at the Olympics and which is expected to be dominated by world record holder Katie Ledecky.