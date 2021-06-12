She was speaking of her own evolution, from a relatively unknown teenage breaststroker to one of the most dominant swimmers in the world. But she just as easily could have been speaking of the past 15 months for the entire U.S. Olympic swimming program, which returns to Omaha this week — a year behind schedule, owing to the global pandemic that postponed the 2020 Tokyo Games until this July — hoping to reassemble the pieces of its medal-winning machinery out of that chaos and confusion and set it on a course for dominance in Japan in six weeks.