“It’s been quite the journey,” said King, 24, a two-time gold medalist at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.
She was speaking of her own evolution, from a relatively unknown teenage breaststroker to one of the most dominant swimmers in the world. But she just as easily could have been speaking of the past 15 months for the entire U.S. Olympic swimming program, which returns to Omaha this week — a year behind schedule, owing to the global pandemic that postponed the 2020 Tokyo Games until this July — hoping to reassemble the pieces of its medal-winning machinery out of that chaos and confusion and set it on a course for dominance in Japan in six weeks.
Sign up for our Tokyo Olympics newsletter to get a daily viewing guide and highlights from the Games
Until now, with the Olympic trials set to begin Sunday, it has been easy to focus on all that has been missing or lost from the sport of late. One notable absence looms largest: This summer’s U.S. Olympic team will be the first since 1996 that won’t include Michael Phelps, a void that is felt both in the star-power vacuum his retirement leaves behind and the haul of gold medals he could be counted on to deliver.
“Of course Michael has [left] big shoes to fill,” said freestyle legend Katie Ledecky, one of those expected to fill Phelps’s void in Tokyo, both in terms of star power and medals. “And we’re all just stepping up and enjoying it.”
But how to measure the sum of all that was lost to the coronavirus pandemic? For a solid year, there were no major international meets — and only a handful of elite-caliber of any type — at which to gauge progress. There was the mental toll of arriving at Year 4 of the Olympic “quad,” when swimmers aim to reach peak performance, only to have the Games postponed. And there were an untold number of lost days and weeks of training, as the world shut down in March 2020.
For a time last spring, with no better options available and with June’s Olympic trials yet to be called off, King and her Indiana University pro group teammates were reduced to training in a pond behind a suburban subdivision in Bloomington, Ind. (“Maybe not our best idea,” King said. “Definitely one of our more creative ideas.”) The frantic search for available, swimmable water last spring is an experience shared by some of the sport’s biggest names.
In Palo Alto, Calif., Stanford pro group teammates Ledecky and Simone Manuel, who own a combined seven Olympic gold medals, wound up training in a friend-of-a-friend’s backyard pool. In Gainesville, Fla., Ryan Lochte and Caeleb Dressel, with eight Olympic golds between them, drove over an hour each way to the only facility they could find that would let them in. In Louisville, butterfly specialist and 2016 gold medalist Kelsi Dahlia hitched herself to a harness restraint that allowed her to swim in place in a 9-by-12-foot portable pool in her backyard.
“Last year was really tough,” Dressel said. “I mean, there were points where I was throwing my hands in the air. I was butting heads with [my coach]. … There were points where I didn’t know what I was swimming for. Meets [seemed] so far away.”
When the Olympic trials begin Sunday — prelims in the morning, finals in prime time each evening, in a 17,000-seat basketball arena that will be limited to 50 percent capacity — it will finally be time to forget all that has been lost and focus on what is still to be gained and accomplished.
“The kids are dying to race,” said Indiana Coach Ray Looze, an assistant coach for Team USA. “Like, I hear this on the deck, ‘We can’t wait for this meet to start.’ … There’s going to be some world records that go down because there’s been some people that have had to go through a great deal [to get here], and they really, really want it bad.”
“We improved over the last year in a lot of ways,” said Manuel, a sprint specialist who won four medals in Rio and became the first Black swimmer to win an individual Olympic gold. “So that extra year we’re hoping [leads to] some faster swims than maybe we would have had last year.”
Even without Phelps, Team USA is not lacking for superstar presence. Ledecky, at 24 still the dominant freestyler in the world, has a chance in Tokyo to top her four-gold-medal performance in Rio, thanks in part to the addition in these Olympics of the 1,500-meter freestyle to the women’s program — one of three events for which Ledecky holds the world record.
Dressel, 24, has a realistic pathway to six or even seven gold medals, the latter of which would equal his haul from the 2017 world championships — which tied Phelps’s record for a single worlds meet. But Dressel’s dominance also hides some deep flaws on the men’s side of Team USA; at the 2019 world championships, the last major international meet, Dressel won four individual gold medals, but the rest of the U.S. men, combined, won zero.
While the extra year brought on by last year’s postponement did no favors for some of Team USA’s older veterans — Lochte, who turns 37 in August, will be trying to make his fifth Olympic team, while 40-year-old Anthony Ervin, who in 2016 became the oldest individual gold medal winner in Olympic swimming history at age 35, is trying to make his fourth team — it opened doors for a number of teenagers who would have been unlikely to qualify for Tokyo a year ago.
Sixteen-year-old Claire Curzan of Cary, N.C., and 18-year-old Torri Huske of Arlington are the two top-ranked Americans this season in both the 100-meter butterfly and freestyle — something that was not true a year ago — but have done all of their racing at meets close to their home bases and have yet to prove they can go head-to-head with the veteran Olympians they will face this week.
Hanging over the entire enterprise, of course, is a pandemic that has yet to be quashed. Tim Hinchey III, the president and CEO of USA Swimming, estimated Friday that 90 percent of national team members are fully vaccinated, but the ongoing threat from the coronavirus is underscored by the fact all participants in Omaha, including athletes, were required to test negative upon arrival and will be tested again every fourth day.
“If for some unfortunate circumstance someone had multiple positive tests and lost their opportunity, that would be my worst fear,” Hinchey said. “Because these athletes deserve a chance to go [to Tokyo].”
Perhaps it was that lingering sense of uncertainty that prompted Dressel, when asked Friday if he had questioned whether this day would ever come, to drop some gallows humor in response: “Well,” he said, “it still hasn’t.”