Two years later, with the Tokyo Games approaching at last, the Americans’ lack of depth in the longer freestyle events is becoming obvious. In the case of the 400 free, the U.S. squad has been hurt by the fact that both qualifiers for Rio in 2016, Conor Dwyer and Connor Jaeger, have retired. Neither Dwyer nor Jaeger medaled in Rio, but the former picked up a bronze in the 200 free, while the latter took silver in the 1,500.