Hamane Niang, who was elected to a four-year term as FIBA head in 2019, is not the subject of the allegations, but at issue is how much he knew or should have known about what was said to have occurred for years. Niang, 69, was president of the Mali Basketball Federation from 1999 to 2007, then a Minister of Youth and Sports and a Minister of Culture in that country for four years after that.