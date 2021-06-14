The first competition pool to agree to let Huske train there, in July 2020, was Dowden Terrace in Alexandria, a 25-meter outdoor pool, and she and Stiles wasted no time in ramping up her training to her old yardage and beyond. By her second day there, she was swimming 11,000 to 12,000 meters per day. Eventually, they found some Olympic-sized, 50-meter pools willing to host her for training. But it was mostly a solitary existence: no Arlington Aquatic Club teammates. Just Stiles on the deck and Huske in the water, staring at those black lines on the bottom of the pool.