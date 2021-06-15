Meanwhile, Ledecky kept her odometer quietly spinning. She showed up at the pool Tuesday morning, coming off a tough race one night earlier. Ledecky won the 400-meter here Monday night, but her time of 4:01.27 was far from her best, nearly five seconds slower than the world record she set at the 2016 Olympics. She was surprised it wasn’t better and knows it needs to be in Tokyo if she hopes to defend her title.