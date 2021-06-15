“Sometimes the public or your sponsors or fans can be panicked for no reason, because you have been running a little below where you should, because your coach is peaking you for the trials,” Boldon said. “It’s like you’re baking a cake and everybody wants to come ask you why it’s not ready yet. It’s like: ‘Well, this is not a cake for May. It’s not a cake for early June. It’s a cake for when the 100 meters final goes off.’ If they have timed it right, then Noah is going to come through the trials with flying colors. But I think that, given how far off the pace he is — I mean, he’s two-tenths of a second off his personal best — I don’t think that’s just something you just dismiss as nothing.”