When the case went to trial last month after being moved as part of a response to the coronavirus pandemic, prosecutors said that Biles-Thomas opened fire on Johnson and Banks when Gibson was accosted at the party. Johnson was said to have returned fire in self-defense, killing Gibson. A defense attorney for Biles-Thomas, Joseph Patituce, said that there was no evidence showing his client fired any shots, and prosecutors were not able to present the gun used to kill Johnson and Banks.