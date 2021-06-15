What awaits now are the Games. In the five Olympics in which baseball was a medal sport — from Barcelona in 1992 to Beijing in 2008 — the United States won gold once, in 2000 in Sydney, and has just two other medals, both bronze. The sport has an uneasy relationship with the Olympics. It’s reappearing because Japan, as the host country, can recommend sports it would like to stage — and the Japanese will pursue gold in baseball as fervently as in any sport, pausing the elite Nippon Professional Baseball league to accommodate the Games. But baseball is not due to be on the Olympic program by the Paris Games of 2024.