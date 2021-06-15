Allyson Felix: She already has a strong claim to be called America’s greatest track and field athlete, and Felix could make it hard for anybody to argue otherwise if she collects more medals in Tokyo. The trials have been a coronation for Felix, who has six golds and three silvers over four Olympics, but simply making her fifth and final Games would be an accomplishment for the 35-year-old. When Felix gave birth to daughter Camryn in November 2018, health complications threatened her and the baby. She since has become an advocate for several causes related to maternity. She said she’s feeling better than she has in years at a recent meet. She could compete in the 200 and 400 and still could be a factor in the relays in Tokyo.