At that point, it had been only five years since he first begged his way onto the Emory team, and he had already come an unfathomably long way as a swimmer in that half-decade. A part-time swimmer as a youth, he blossomed quickly after dedicating himself to full-time training with Howell at Emory. He dropped about four seconds off his best time in the 100-yard breaststroke as a freshman, another 1.5 seconds as a sophomore, and another three as a junior, when he set a D3 record of 51.72 seconds. (He lowered it to 50.94 seconds, a record that still stands, after returning to Emory for his senior year after the 2016 Olympic Trials.)