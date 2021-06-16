Somewhere in the swirl of emotions Monday night, as they watched Andrew finish second in the final of the 100-meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic Trials, securing a place on the American team that will compete next month at the Tokyo Olympics, his parents’ thoughts returned to that skinny 17-year-old kid who left the nest in 2011, and to the improbable, incomprehensible and unprecedented journey that landed that kid, now a strapping and confident 27-year-old man, in the Olympics.
“Completely mind-blowing,” Bruce Wilson said.
“Amazing,” said Lisa Wilson.
Andrew Wilson’s Olympic berth, which won’t be made official until the Team USA roster is finalized at the end of Olympic Trials, was more than amazing — it was historic. Until Wilson, there had never been a Division III swimmer make it to the Olympics. For Jon Howell, the Emory swim coach who (grudgingly) gave Wilson his chance a decade ago, and for every other coach of a Division III program and every athlete contemplating that path, Monday night’s news changed everything:
Thanks to Andrew Wilson, never again can it be said there is no plausible pathway from D3 to the Olympics.
“Andrew sets an example of what’s possible,” Howell said Wednesday by telephone. “It’ll allow others to reach beyond the traditional barriers of Division III. Andrew represents the ideal of what we’re trying to accomplish. For us that’s a really powerful thing.”
On Thursday night, Wilson gets a chance to reach Tokyo in a second event, when he swims the final of the 200-meter breaststroke. On Wednesday night, he finished second in his semifinal heat with a time of 2:09.48 and earned the fifth seed in Thursday night final, the top six seeds for which are separated by less than six-tenths of a second.
On Monday night, the ripple created when Wilson touched the wall in 58.74 seconds — one one-hundredth of a second off Michael Andrew’s winning time, but fast enough to punch a ticket to Tokyo — spread across the pool at CHI Health Center Arena, where Wilson is a popular figure within the close-knit world of elite U.S. breaststrokers, and beyond Section 119, where his parents and sisters Jenny and Julia (both former collegiate breaststrokers as well) danced in the aisles and shed tears of joy.
It reached Atlanta, where, almost as soon as Wilson touched the wall in Omaha, Howell’s phone started blowing up with texts from former Emory swimmers and rival coaches. And it spread across the entire community of D3 swimming, a good percentage of which tracked down Bruce and Lisa Wilson to congratulate them via text message or email and convey the admiration and gratitude for all Andrew had done for their ranks. This wasn’t only Emory people; the Wilsons heard from parents of former D3 swimmers from schools across the country.
“So amazing!!!” one of them said. Another: “We’ve been following the journey!”
“I heard from people I haven’t heard from in years,” Lisa Wilson said.
For Andrew Wilson, carrying the flag for D3 swimming is something he does gladly and proudly. Countless times on his journey, some kid he didn’t know has approached him on the pool deck to say, “I’m a D3 swimmer, too” — and to wish him luck on his journey.
“I’m proud of where I came from,” Wilson said. “Emory is such a fantastic place, and it did so much for me, and I’m forever grateful the D3 community has been so supportive my whole career.”
For Howell, there is a larger meaning to Wilson’s Olympic berth than an individual athlete reaching a specific goal.
“It serves as an example for younger swimmers and college swimmers, that persistence and hard work and learning from failure pays off,” Howell said. “It was a long process for him, but he never gave up on it. I tell people he fails really well. If he fails, he takes a moment to feel sorry for himself, and then he moves on and tries to figure out how to get better. That’s the secret to where he is.”
The Olympic berth also validated a critical decision Wilson made in the summer of 2016. That June, he had fallen just short of making the Team USA roster for the Rio de Janeiro Games, finishing fifth in the 100 breast and fourth in the 200. If he never swam competitively again, he still would have authored a story — from Division III to the cusp of the Olympics — few would have believed possible. He was 22, having taken a gap year between junior and senior year at Emory. He could finish his degree, get into a grad program, get started on real life.
Instead, haunted by how close he had come to making the team for Rio (he missed second place in the 100 breast in Omaha by seven-tenths of a second), he decided to give it another go for Tokyo, dedicating himself to four more years of grueling training — which ultimately became five years when the 2020 Tokyo Games were postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was still pretty motivated,” he said. “The dream just motivates everyone.”
At that point, it had been only five years since he first begged his way onto the Emory team, and he had already come an unfathomably long way as a swimmer in that half-decade. A part-time swimmer as a youth, he blossomed quickly after dedicating himself to full-time training with Howell at Emory. He dropped about four seconds off his best time in the 100-yard breaststroke as a freshman, another 1.5 seconds as a sophomore, and another three as a junior, when he set a D3 record of 51.72 seconds. (He lowered it to 50.94 seconds, a record that still stands, after returning to Emory for his senior year after the 2016 Olympic Trials.)
But Wilson thought there was still one more level to reach, one more time-drop to be found in an Olympic-sized pool, and he decided to put all he could muster into finding it by the next U.S. Olympic Trials.
He had spent his gap year, 2015-16, with the post-grad training group at the University of Texas under legendary coach Eddie Reese. But for his next chapter, starting in 2017, he joined up with coach Jack Bauerle at the University of Georgia, where the post-grad team included elite breaststrokers Nic Fink and Kevin Cordes.
The strong bonding and daily head-to-head-to-head battles between Wilson, Fink and Cordes made them all better. And on Monday night, Wilson (58.74) edged Fink (58.80), his Georgia teammate, by just six-hundredths of a second for the second spot on Team USA. Cordes, a gold medalist in the medley relay in Rio, finished fourth.
“Almost shock. Relief. Redemption,” Wilson said of the emotions he felt after touching the wall. “It was pure joy when I looked up [at the scoreboard] and saw the ‘2’ next to my name.”
A physics and applied mathematics major at Emory, Wilson has devoted hours over the past few years to the data- and video-analysis USA Swimming makes available for national team members, poring over numbers and pixels to find minute improvements.
“He’s attacking things from every angle,” said Russell Mark, a former rocket scientist who is USA Swimming’s national team high-performance coach. “That’s the way he thinks. He wants as much data as possible, as much feedback as possible. The hardest part is turning it into action, and he’s done that. Everything he’s achieved this week and next month is a product of all the diligence he put into his swimming, not just from the physical aspect but the mental side.”
Unlike in 2016, this time Wilson is ready for the end of his swim career. In October, he will head to London for a graduate program in applied mathematics and physics at Oxford University. His professional dream in to become a chief engineer of a Formula One race team. In some ways, it is a logical extension of his swim career: The object remains to get faster, faster, faster — only the engines will be turbocharged and double-overhead-camshafted, instead of human.
But before that, there are still as many as six more races left in Wilson’s swim career — ideally, a preliminary heat, a semifinal and a final in both the 100- and 200-meter breaststrokes in Tokyo. It’s just possible there’s yet another level for him to reach, and untold hundredths of seconds to shave off the clock between now and then.