After Claye won silver at the 2019 world championships, he planned to wind down before building back up for the 2020 trials and Olympics. On Thanksgiving night, he was playing pickup basketball with friends and family. He jumped to grab a rebound, and when he landed he could not feel the ground. He thought somebody had kicked him in the back of the left leg. When he turned around, no one was there. “This is weird,” he thought. “What just happened?” He tried to walk it off, but the feeling of a strong charley horse in his leg would not dissipate.