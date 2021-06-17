Since Katie and her brother Michael were little, their uncle was always dabbling in professional sports. He tried to buy into storied sports franchises such as the Dodgers and the Canadiens. And he was a founding partner in Leonsis’ ownership group that purchased the Capitals in 1999, along with a minority stake in the Wizards. The entire Ledecky family was a fixture at most home games, and the family still chuckles at photos of the Ledecky children alongside Michael Jordan and Katie’s drawings of Slapshot, the Capitals’ mascot.